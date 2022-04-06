Google Doodle shares the artwork of Robb Elementary victim Alithia Ramirez

The fourth grader loved making art, and even drew and submitted a doodle this year. The search engine is publishing it to honor her memory.

UVALDE, Texas — Alithia Ramirez had just turned ten, but her family said in addition to being a role model for her siblings, she dreamed of going to Paris for art school. She had even submitted a doodle to Google this year, hoping to see it on their site.

To honor Ramirez, one of 21 victims who lost their lives in Robb Elementary, Google is publishing her doodle for the world to see.

It features a child on a couch with a dog who has a toy. She used a paintbrush for the G, and the earth and the sun for the o's/. In the corner, her initials AR look like she'd practiced putting it on plenty of pieces of art.

“I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art,” she said before her passing.

Alithia's parents met with President Biden when he visited Uvalde. They told him that she was a talented artist with drawings and awards covering the walls of her bedroom.

They said the president asked if he could have one of her pieces to hang in the White House.

"He did say, 'Whenever we hang it up, we are going to send you a picture of where it is hanging, and you are free to see it anytime.' Something special that she put her heart into," her father said.