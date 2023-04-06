State agencies looking for escaped inmate from Johnson State Prison

The Georgia Department of Corrections says Dshawn Garrison escaped from Johnson State Prison around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — At least four law enforcement agencies across Central Georgia are looking for an escaped inmate Thursday morning.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says 21-year-old Dshawn Garrison escaped from Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville around 3 a.m. Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Milledgeville Police say their department, along with the Hancock Sheriff's Office, Spart Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are helping in the search.

Milledgeville Police say Garrison is 6 feet tall and 156 pounds.

They say someone picked him up from the prison and led authorities on a chase before crashing in Hancock County near Highway 22 in Sparta. Garrison and the people in the car ran away.

Authorities did not say how many people were in the car with Garrison.

If you see Garrison, you should consider him armed and dangerous.