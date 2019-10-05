GRAY, Georgia — Jessica Cone has sent her 2-year-old daughter Skylar to Tender Years Learning Center in Gray for several months.

That's until she went to pick Skylar up on Thursday afternoon, and she was nowhere to be found.

"We couldn't find her, so we started looking around the building. Me and one of the teachers went outside and we ended up going through the back playground and we found her laying on the slide asleep where she had cried herself to sleep. She still had fresh tears," said Cone. "She was just really lethargic, she was tired, aggravated, and just red, shaking and everything."

Cone took her daughter to the hospital where doctors kept her for about a half hour until she cooled off. The next morning, Skylar woke up with a fever of 102. "Seeing her the way I saw her last night and this morning, that was not my baby."

At Tender Years, manager Melinda Mathi said, "We did have an incident that happened yesterday and it is under investigation. The child was not harmed, there was a child left on the playground for a short period of time, and it is under investigation."

Cone filed a complaint with Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, and according to the agency's website, the daycare was also cited back in January for insufficient supervision in a separate incident.

Cone says she hopes something changes this time, and her daughter can go back to being playful. "My 2-year-old, she's normally the happiest kid I've seen. She's the bubbliest child I've been around."

For now, Skylar will be staying with family while her mother is at work

The state, Gray Police Department, and Tender Years say they are all investigating the case.