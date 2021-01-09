Governor says nearly $6 million in COVID relief funds will go to Georgia state tourism agency

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Explore Georgia, the agency, would receive the money.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that nearly $6 million in federal COVID relief funds will go the state's agency that promotes tourism, Explore Georgia.

The agency is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It's not clear how precisely how Explore Georgia will use the $5.8 million in relief money, but the governor said in a statement it would "help Georgia's travel and hospitality industry compete in a highly competitive marketing landscape."

According to the Governor's Office, the agency's website, exploregeorgia.org, saw a 59% increase in traffic during the 2021 fiscal year with more than 11 million visits as "other destinations across the nation saw a sluggish rebound in website traffic."

The Governor's Office says Georgia totaled 151.8 million visits in 2020, making it the fifth-ranked state (up from No. 7 the year before) in overnight visitation.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, in 2019 the travel industry supported nearly 300,000 jobs in Georgia and generated $6.2 billion in tax receipts.

I’m incredibly proud of the resilience of our tourism industry," Gov. Kemp said in a statement. "While we still have a long way to go to full recovery, the fact that Georgia’s tourism industry saw gains during such a difficult year is astonishing and I am committed to ensuring we maintain this positive momentum."