Man from Georgia arrested following US Capitol riots dies

Christopher Stanton Georgia died at his home on Saturday. The cause of death has not been released.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Four men with Georgia ties have been arrested for making threats or taking part in last week's riot at the US Capitol.

11Alive has learned that one of them, Christopher Stanton Georgia, has since died. The cause of death has not been released.

According to documents from the Superior Court of DC, Georgia is charged with attempting to "enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police."

Documents show that around 7:15 p.m. on the night of the riots, Georgia along with several others were outside in violation of a District-wide 6 p.m. curfew. When officers gave several warnings for the group to disperse, documents said they did not. Georgia and the group were placed under arrest as a result.

An Alpharetta Police report shows Georgia died at his home on Saturday.

The report shows officers removed two rifles from his home and listed his death as "under investigation."

The attack on Wednesday happened as members of Congress met to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Others from Georgia arrested so far following the riots are Cleveland Meredith, Grant McHoyt Moore, of Buford, and Eric Munchel, a Dunwoody native known on social media as "zip tie guy."