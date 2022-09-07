CEO of Georgia gun manufacturer to testify on Capitol Hill

The CEO of Daniel Defense, Mark Smith, will testify July 20.

ATLANTA — A Georgia gun manufacturer is being asked to testify before Congress about gun violence.

Daniel Defense, located in Black Creek, Georgia, just outside of Savannah, is the same company that made the weapon used in the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. A total of 19 children and two teachers died in that attack.

Now, the House committee on oversight and reform wants Daniel Defense and two other gun manufacturers to appear before members.