After statewide outage, emissions testing resumes

The system had been down since March 30.

ATLANTA — For more than a week, drivers in Georgia have been unable to get an emissions test due to a statewide outage.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Revenue and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division announced that the Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program has been restored.

Car owners will be able to get an emissions test beginning on April 8.

They said emissions testing will be required as normal for drivers who need to register or renew their vehicle registrations as of April 9.