Georgia deputy killed on I-85 when struck by vehicle working another crash

The deputy was working a traffic accident on Interstate 85 when he was struck by another vehicle.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Bill Garner was working a traffic accident on Interstate 85 when he was struck by another vehicle.

The incident happened Sunday at around 7 p.m. near mile marker 164.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Bill's family," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.

They said they would post arrangements as they receive them.

The Georgia State Patrol identified the driver of the vehicle that struck Garner as Abdulhafiz Abdullahi, 21, of Lawrenceville. He is being charged with homicide by vehicle first degree. Other charges are pending.

They said Abdullahi was traveling south on I-85 and lost control of his vehicle. He was not injured.