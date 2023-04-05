Georgia Sec. State Brad Raffensperger announces presidential primary date for 2024 election

Raffensperger said Idaho, Washington and Mississippi will also have the same primary election date.

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger selected March 12 as the date for the 2024 presidential primary election.

Raffensperger said Idaho, Washington State and Mississippi will also have the same primary election date. He said the date was chosen to give voters two weeks of early voting prior to Super Tuesday.

“This date will maximize the opportunity for all Georgians to be heard,” Raffensperger said. “It will benefit the Georgia economy and continue Georgia’s reputation as the number one state for elections.”

He ended the announcement by declaring Georgia a Bellwether state-- a pivotal swing "purple" state.