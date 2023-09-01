5 Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice employees indicted over death of 16-year-old in custody last year

Among them are three law enforcement officers and the former director of a youth detention center.

DALTON, Ga. — Five state employees with Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice are facing charges related to the death of a 16-year-old in custody at a youth detention center in Dalton last year.

Among them are three law enforcement officers and the former director of the detention center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the indictment, which happened earlier this week, in a news release Friday.

Alexis Sluder of Ellijay, the 16-year-old, died on August 27, 2022 at the Dalton Youth Detention Center. The exact circumstances of Sluder's death were not detailed by the GBI.

The five DJJ employees now facing charges include:

Maveis Brooks, sergeant, age 35, of Calhoun, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Russell Ballard, cadet, age 62, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Rebecka Phillips, officer, age 45, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Monica Hedrick, nurse, age 62, Ringgold, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

David McKinney, Detention Center Director, age 53, of Rome, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council records show the facility director, McKinney, was terminated Feb. 15 of this year. The three law enforcement officers - Brooks, Ballard and Phillips - were terminated Monday, the same day as the indictment.

11Alive has requested a copy of the indictment and reached out to the Department of Juvenile Justice for more information about the case.