Georgia Department of Labor reports finding $105 million in unremitted funds

Financial experts say the funds seemed to be intended to pay unemployment claims and other expenses. A press conference with more details is scheduled for Thursday.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor said in a release Monday it had uncovered $105 million in unremitted funds.

A release said the money was discovered through an internal audit that had recently concluded. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday to provide further details.

11Alive reached out to GDOL for further information. Financial experts told 11Alive that unremitted funds appeared to refer to money that had been in GDOL's possession - for purposes such as paying out unemployment claims or other expenses - but never used.

According to the Department of Labor's release, the money began accumulating in fiscal year 2014 under the previous commissioner, Mark Butler.

GDOL said that, as required by law, it has transferred the full $105,170,128.20 now accounted for to the Georgia Department of Treasury.

The release added: "This discovery comes as Commissioner Thompson continues investigating GDOL's fraud and unemployment insurance system vulnerabilities. Commissioner Bruce Thompson will address inquiries and provide further information regarding the investigation into these uncovered funds at a press conference scheduled for Thursday, August 10, at 9:00 a.m. on the front steps of the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta."

The press conference, GDOL said, "further underscores Commissioner Thompson's commitment to improving transparency and accountability within the department."