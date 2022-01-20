$73 million in new infrastructure funding is coming to Georgia | Here's where it's going

ATLANTA — A fresh round of federal infrastructure funding from the Biden administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring $73 million to Georgia.
Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath announced the new round of infrastructure money headed the way of the Peach State on Wednesday. She said it would "bring much-needed investments to Georgia and provide economic growth and job opportunities to our state."
The congresswoman's office said the funding - $73,664,000 to be exact - would go into a "wide range of infrastructure projects through the Army Corps of Engineers."
That will enable improvements to Georgia infrastructure around the state's lakes, dams, harbors and other resources.
"By funding these projects, we are improving the health and wellbeing of our communities, strengthening our supply chains, and growing our economy to stay competitive in America and around the globe," McBath said.
Here are some of the projects the money will go towards. You can also scroll through the full federal funding list for projects here and here.
- $48 million: To go toward Savannah harbor expansion, specifically to fully fund environmental monitoring at the harbor for two years during construction and 10 more years following construction.
- $4.15 million: For additional 02 generator systems as well as bathroom and breakrooms for the Savannah harbor expansion construction.
- $6 million: To go to Lakewood Park in Atlanta, for the design and construction of sewer system improvements.
- $7.05 million: For a range of repairs at Carters Dam and Carters Lake.
- $4.502 million: The replace oxygen line diffusers and replace lighting systems on the South Carolina side of the Richard B. Russell Dam and Lake.
- $1.475 million: For various campsite upgrades and other repairs at Lake Hartwell.
- $446K: To provide for removing a rockfall threat around the dam at Allatoona Lake.
- $490K: To stabilize shoreline and repair damage at Sawnee Campground, as well as other maintenance at Buford Dam and Lake Lanier.