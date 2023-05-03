Georgia man sentenced in 2020 dog fighting, drug scheme involving 168 dogs

The Fort Valley man spent almost a year selling, breeding and sponsoring dogs for fights.

MACON, Ga. — A Fort Valley man pleaded guilty to his involvement in a dog fighting and drug distribution scheme that spanned several states.

A man known as “Black Jack” pleaded guilty after Georgia agents investigated a criminal organization involved in both crimes.

From May 2019 to February 2020, investigators found that the 43-year-old was involved in “planning, scheduling and attending dog fights,” according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Not only was the man involved in setting up the fights, but the GBI also said he was heavily involved in the process of dog fighting.

For almost a year, "Black Jack" devoted his time to selling, breeding and sponsoring dogs used in fighting. In addition to taking them to the fights, he would weigh them and determine the amount of money betted on dog fights, the release said.

In February 2020, the man's home was searched as part of a massive raid conducted by several local and state agencies. Authorities said 168 dogs were found abused, injured and neglected.

A search of his home revealed the suspect had nine Pitbull-type dogs who were scarred, had openly bleeding wounds and broken legs. Items used in dog fighting were also found at the home, the release said.

Prior to the search of his home, the man was arrested after agents watched him sell methamphetamine. Following the drug deal, he was pulled over in Peach County and found with 468 grams of suspected meth and $3,890 in cash.

Although "Black Jack" was found selling meth, investigators believe the group associated with the dog fighting scheme was focused on distributing cocaine.

Investigators believe their operations were based out of Roberta, extending into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

The man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.

He faces a mandatory minimum of five years to a maximum sentence of 40 years for the drug charge and a minimum of five years for the animal fighting charge, the release said.

In addition to prison time, the release said "Black Jack" was fined $5 million for the drug charge and $250,000 for the animal fighting charge.