Georgia State Patrol trooper cadet dies after collapsing following training exercise

ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper cadet died, the Department of Public Safety reported Friday, after he collapsed following a training exercise.

According to Georgia DPS, trooper cadet Patrick Dupree and other cadets conducted the exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday. Dupree was part of the 113th Trooper School.

"After completion of the exercise, Trooper Cadet Dupree collapsed, and lifesaving measures were performed by trained medical staff on site.," DPS said in a release. "Trooper Cadet Dupree was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away."

The nature of the exercise that Dupree participated in before collapsing was not immediately disclosed. Additional biographical details about the trooper cadet were not provided.

The City of Euharlee issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

"The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and co-workers of Trooper Cadet Dupree. We ask that you keep Trooper Cadet Dupree’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one," DPS said.

In a statement, Gov. Brian Kemp said Dupree had a wife and children. The governor commended his "willingness to serve and desire to protect his fellow Georgians."

