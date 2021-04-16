Georgia to receive more than $1.5 billion in federal child care funds

The funds come from money apportioned in the recent stimulus bill.

ATLANTA — Georgia will receive more than $1.5 billion in stimulus child care funds that will soon be making its way to states.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that $39 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan would be dispersed to states, tribes and territories - $1.57 billion of it to go to Georgia.

Vice President Kamala Harris laid out details of the initiative in a press conference, characterizing it as the "single-largest investment in child care in our nation's history."

The White House said in a release that the funding "will provide a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of childcare providers and early childhood educators, provide a safe and healthy learning environment for more than 5 million children, and help parents, especially mothers, get back to work."

The administration said the funds would help keep hundreds of thousands of child care centers and family care providers stay open or reopen, and help child care workers keep their jobs or be rehired.