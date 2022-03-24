Answers to your questions about Georgia's tax refund

Many people commented, direct messaged, or emailed us their questions about how it will work… so let’s get you some answers.

ATLANTA — You could soon see more money in your account after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a refund plan into law Wednesday. It would divvy up more than $1 billion to Georgia taxpayers.

But when the news broke, many people commented, direct messaged, or emailed us their questions about how it will work… so let’s get you some answers.

First up, who qualifies for the money?

The law gives refunds ranging from $250 to $500 depending on how you file your taxes. Single filers could get $250, head of households could get $375, and married couples who file joint returns could get up to $500.

Greg asked us, “Will you get something if you only filed for one year or does it have to be for both years?”

Georgia Department of Revenue says you need to file your 2020 AND 2021 return by the April 15 deadline to receive the extra money.

Shantae asked us if the refund will be a one-time payment or a monthly one.

According to a statement from Governor Brian Kemp, the law provides ONLY a ‘one-time tax credit.’

Sarah asked us, “What if you owe the state taxes? Do you still get it?”

The answer is that it depends on what you owe. The refund would first be applied to any tax balance you owe the state. Anything leftover after that would be sent to you. The state says they will also first apply the refund to any debt you may owe the state, like delinquent child support payments.

Donna asked when she could expect to receive the money and Karen asked, “What about those that have already filed their state tax and got their return back?”

The state didn’t set a date, but if you filed for 2021 already and it *hasn’t been processed yet* the Revenue Department will include your refund along with other refund amounts due. If your 2021 return has already been processed, you’ll be issued a separate refund.