Harold Melton stepping down as Georgia Supreme Court chief justice

The move will take effect this summer.

ATLANTA — Justice Harold Melton, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, will step down from his post this summer.

According to a release from the state Supreme Court, Chief Justice Melton will step down on July 1, with 14 months remaining in his four-year term as chief justice.

He was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the post in Aug. 2018, and has served on the Georgia's high court since 2005.

The release did not specifically detail Melton's reasons for stepping down, though in a statement he noted "now is the best time for me to explore opportunities for the next season of life" after a 30-year career in state government.

According to his Supreme Court bio, before joining the court Melton was executive counsel to Gov. Sonny Perdue, and before that spent 11 years in the Georgia Department of Law.

The release said Melton "does not yet know what he will do next."

Chief Justice Melton has announced he will leave the Supreme Court of Ga this summer. Please see the press release here: https://t.co/WzDlj9J1Pu pic.twitter.com/Y3N5X6rWjD — SupremeCourtGA (@SupremeCourtGA) February 12, 2021

“July 31 will mark my 30th year working in state government, 16 years with the Court,” Melton said in a statement. “This fall, all of our three children will be attending college at the same time. Now is the best time for me to explore opportunities for the next season of life that will allow me to best serve our legal community and my extended family. I do not now know what my next move will be. With this announcement, I can begin the search process in earnest."