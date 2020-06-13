CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters saved a woman who fell about 50 feet on Friday night while hiking in Hixson.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Greenway Farms.

A CFD spokesperson says the woman fell from a bluff, possibly injuring her leg and back.

CFD’s high angle rescue team was able to reach the woman and rescue her using an intricate operation due to the terrain.

The spokesperson says the woman was awake and talking at the scene.

She was considered to be in stable condition before being taken to a local hospital. Her name has not been released.

Quint 19, Squad 19, Quint 7, Squad 7, USAR 1 and 2, Battalion 2 and 3, Special Operations, Hamilton County EMS and CPD were at the scene for the rescue.