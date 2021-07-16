Bridge over I-16 in Georgia that was shifted in truck crash brought down

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the damaged span of bridge on State Route 86 was demolished early Friday morning.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The span of bridge over I-16 in Treutlen County that shifted six feet when a truck hit it on Thursday was demolished early Friday morning, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

Crews have been working to clear the area since the incident forced the closure of a section of interstate between Savannah and Macon that's heavily trafficked by freight carriers and vacationers headed to the Georgia coast.

"The bridge span demolished as of 2:15 a.m. Debris has been separated and hauling to commence shortly," GDOT tweeted.

The agency posted a video of part of the demolition and pictures of the now-empty airspace above I-16 where the span of bridge once was.

Yesterday, GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said the plan is to open one lane westbound from Savannah to Macon by Sunday and open lane eastbound by Monday.

McMurry said depending on how the demolition goes, I-16 is expected to fully re-open by mid to late next week.

It's unclear if the demolition by Friday morning could speed up that timetable.

"We do not yet have a time to replace the bridge over I-16, which is State Route 86. It is a very minor state route that only has about 200 to 300 cars on it per day," McMurry said Thursday.

All lanes east and westbound are currently closed between Exits 71 and 78 in Treutlen County, between Savannah and Macon.