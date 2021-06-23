Joshua's Law goes into effect July 1 | What you need to know

The law is named after Joshua Brown, a high school student who suffered fatal injuries in 2003 after a hydroplaning accident.

ATLANTA — During the most recent legislative session, House Bill 466 passed. It makes several changes that will impact thousands of new Georgia teen drivers.

Starting July 1, the state will require driver training for 15-, 16-, and now 17-year-olds.

Here's what you need to know:

Joshua’s Law training consists of 30 hours of classroom or online instruction and six hours of on-the-road training.

According to Georgia law, teens who wait to the age of 17 to apply for a license do not have to complete the 30 hours of classroom or online work.

Anyone under 18 will not be issued their Class D driver's license until they complete the training.

The DDS-approved driver education courses are offered by various high schools and private driving schools. To find certified driver training schools in Georgia, click here.

What courses can you take to satisfy Joshua’s Law:

Method 1 : 30 hours of classroom, plus 6 hours of behind the wheel training, plus completion of the Parent Teen Driving Guide (includes 40 hours of supervised driving with parent or guardian)

: 30 hours of classroom, plus 6 hours of behind the wheel training, plus completion of the Parent Teen Driving Guide (includes 40 hours of supervised driving with parent or guardian) Method 2 : 30 hours of classroom, plus completion of the Parent Teen Driving Guide (includes 40 hours of supervised driving with parent or guardian)

Method 3: Online Course DDS approved school, plus 6 hours of behind the wheel training, plus 40 hours of supervised driving with parent or guardian.

Method 4: Online course DDS approved school plus completion of the Parent Teen Driving Guide (includes 40 hours of supervised driving with parent or guardian)

The law is named after Joshua Brown, a high school student who suffered fatal injuries in 2003 after a hydroplaning accident.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Joshua's father created the legislation to ensure that teens receive quality driver education that saves lives.

At least 15 states don’t require driver education at all.

For complete teen driver training information, click here.