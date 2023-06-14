7-year-old Scarlett Wood saw the trooper with an armful of friendship bracelets while waiting in line to enter Ford Field at Saturday's Taylor Swift Eras Tour show.

DETROIT — A Michigan girls video of an encounter with a Michigan State Police trooper is going viral. Waiting in line to enter Ford Field Saturday, 7-year-old Scarlett Wood saw the trooper with an armful of friendship bracelets.

"There was a long line so we were in the shade coloring," said Scarlett, "It's when I saw people trading with the police officer. So I wanted to do it, too."

A family member took a video of the sweet moment. Trooper Justin Roberts knelt down, and offered Scarlett any bracelet she wanted from his wrist. She took time contemplating the offer. He suggested a purple one, matching her purple dress, which she agreed.

"I thought it was very nice of him to be so patient with her," said Leah Wood, Scarlett's mom, "And he seemed like a really great guy."

The video has gained more than 1.3 million likes on TikTok.

"It's really nice to see that Scarlett has made so many people's day," said Leah.

Taylor Swift fans made friendship bracelets for her Eras Tour, in reference to a lyric from her song You're On Your Own, Kid.

Leah and Scarlett had been making bracelets preparing for the show.

"It's been a lot of fun making the bracelets," said Leah, "It's something we can do together."

Scarlett says she wants to be a singer when she grows up, just like Taylor Swift.

"I think this is the start of my career," said Scarlett about the video.

