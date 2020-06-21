FOREST PARK, Ga. — The Forest Park Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for a 17-year-old girl with a developmental disability who has been missing since early Friday morning.

Ellesha Arnold was last seen walking in the 800 block of Main Street at about 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

Police said Ellesha is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. They said she was last seen wearing a t-shirt with blue FILA sweat pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.

