Someone in Georgia won $1 million in last night's Powerball drawing

The jackpot was won by a person in Maryland, but there's still a big winner somewhere in the Peach State this morning.

ATLANTA — If you're in the Peach State, we've got good news and bad news for you on the lottery front.

The bad news is that you definitely didn't win the $731.1 million jackpot in last night's Powerball drawing - someone in Maryland did.

But the good news is there's still a reason to check your tickets.

According to the Powerball website, at least one person in Georgia matched five of the winning numbers to score a $1 million payout. No, it's not $730 million, but you'd take $1 million and be pretty happy with it, right?

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and 22 for the red Powerball.

And if you're holding out for a bigger payday than a measly $1 million, there's still another shot - the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $970 million, and the next drawing for that one is on Friday night.