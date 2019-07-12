CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — It may not be a white Christmas -- but what about a white deer?

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted a video Saturday of a rare sighting: a snow-white albino deer.

TWRA said one of its Facebook followers, Andy Warrick, caught the deer on video. The video shows a white deer moving through a sunny forest in Cheatham County.

According to the agency's website, the albino deer is protected under Tennessee law -- it's illegal to hunt, trap or possess the rare animal.

RELATED: TN man pleads guilty to illegally hunting piebald deer

RELATED: Rare albino ruby-throated hummingbird spotted in Northeast Ohio backyard

RELATED: Rare albino porcupine spotted at Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport