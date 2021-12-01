Son arrested for arson after mother dies in Georgia fire

Warner Robins police on Monday said they had arrested 28-year-old Spencer Bentley Brooks for first-degree arson.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police have charged a middle Georgia man with arson in a house fire that left his own mother dead.

Warner Robins police on Monday said they had arrested 28-year-old Spencer Bentley Brooks for first-degree arson.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 1 a.m. Sunday. They found 57-year-old Lisa Rebecca Brooks dead.

Investigators said Monday that Brooks was jailed after being medically evaluated. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer representing him.