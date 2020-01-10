Georgia State Patrol appoints Stephanie Stallings as first female Lieutenant Colonel

Lt. Colonel Stallings was raised in Douglas County. She and her family live in Paulding County.

DOUGLAS, Ga. — Congratulations to Lieutenant Colonel Stephanie Stallings of the Georgia State Patrol!

On September 30, Stallings was appointed to the new role of overseeing various teams within the department. She's also making history as the first female lieutenant colonel in the history of the Georgia State Patrol, as well as the first female to achieve rank above captain.

“She will oversee the Support Operations Unit to include the Capitol Police Division, Dignitary Protection Unit, the Special Services Mansion Security, Regional K-9 Task Force, Honor Guard, Governor’s Task Force, and the Agency’s Support Detachments; the Headquarters Adjutant which includes Fleet Services, Supply, Facilities and Communications, the Technology Division, the Comptroller’s Office, Budget Office, Purchasing, and Accounting; the Training Division; the Office of Public Safety Support; and the Public Information Office,” the GSP said in an announcement.

Lt. Colonel Stallings was raised in Douglas County. She and her husband, Chris, reside in Paulding County. They have three children.

Congratulations to my friend Lt. Col. Stephanie Stallings of @ga_dps Georgia State Patrol! She is the FIRST female Lt. Col. in the history of GSP, as well as FIRST female to achieve rank above Captain. 🙌🏽👏🏽 #historymaker pic.twitter.com/66UA0cBKT8 — Natalie L. Ammons (@NAmmonsGBIPIO) October 1, 2020

Earlier in Stallings' career, she had served as Director of the Public Information Office for the Georgia Department of Public Safety since March 2019.

According to the GSP, Stallings began her career with the agency in 1997 when she became a radio operator at Post 4 in Villa Rica. She graduated from the 79th Trooper School in October 2002.

The newly-appointed Lieutenant is also reported to be an active member of the Department of Public Safety’s Critical Incident Support Team. The mission provides peer support to public safety personnel across the state during their time of need.