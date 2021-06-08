Suspect running from officers drowns in Georgia river

The Rabun County Search and Rescue team located the body in a Tallulah Falls river.

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect running from police during a traffic stop ended up drowning on Monday, authorities announced.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Georgia State Patrol to assist with a traffic stop that was conducted in Tallulah Falls, they said.

While deputies were heading to the scene, one of the subjects involved in the traffic stop ran and entered the river.

The sheriff's office said that they tried to find the suspect using the Georgia Department of Corrections K9 team but were not successful.

"Due to the location of the foot chase, it was feared that the individual may have drowned in their attempt to cross the river," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Rabun County Search and Rescue was requested to assist and after multiple searches of the river, they located the body submerged in the river, they said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. If you see any of the Rabun County Search and Rescue members, please be sure to tell them thank you for their service and dedication," the sheriff's office said.