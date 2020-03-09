5 Ware State Prison dorms still on lockdown a month after video showed 'disturbance' inside facility

It was Aug. 3 when an inmate inside the south Georgia prison started broadcasting live over the internet from a cellphone, showing a bloody scene.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A month after video surfaced showing a "disturbance" inside a Georgia prison, several parts of the facility remain under lockdown.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, a total of five dorms at the Ware State Prison are still on lockdown because of the ongoing investigation. The agency wouldn't say exactly how many cells are affected, citing security reasons.

It was Aug. 3 when an inmate inside the south Georgia prison started broadcasting live over the internet from a cellphone, showing a bloody scene. The situation left two staffers and three inmates injured. Of those injured, officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Officials also said that a golf cart was also set on fire and that several windows were broken. However, no major damage was done to the facility.

Prison officials told 11Alive that the prison was placed on lockdown after the incident; they are still identifying the perpetrators for potential prosecution.

There are still many questions regarding how this started or exactly where it started. Prison officials said they won't be able to answer those questions until this investigation is complete.

Ware State Prison is located outside of Waycross, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta. In July, an inmate was killed in what officials said was an altercation with another inmate.