Plant worker found dead after being trapped between forklift and shelf at Georgia Hyundai factory: deputies

WEST POINT, Ga. — A worker at west Georgia's Hyundai MOBIS plant died Wednesday after he was found trapped in between a stand-up forklift and a large shelf, deputies said.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Keith Wheeler, of Columbus, Georgia. He was found not breathing and without a pulse, according to deputies.

First responders showed up where they tried to perform life-saving measures before rushing him to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's not yet known if Wheeler was operating the stand-up forklift when he got pinned, but Troup County sheriff's deputies believe it is simply a tragic accident.

Hyundai MOBIS is directly next to the Kia West Point Assembly Plant that can be seen when driving along Interstate 85 in Troup County.