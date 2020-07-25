Community gathers for 'Stop the Violence' rally in Macon's Tattnall Square Park

The rally was put together in response to more than 30 homicides in Macon-Bibb County.

MACON, Ga. — Today local and community leaders gathered at Tattnall Square park in Macon for a stop the violence rally.

More that a dozen people listened to speakers like Sheriff David Davis and those affected by gun violence in the county.

One of the Organizers, Carl Myers, says he wants people to take away a few things from the event.

"Just a conversation, we want to hear from the youth, we want to hear from the community, what they need, and we want to tell the community about different things we have going on in the community," Myers said.

Those who would like to get involved can add Myers on Facebook.

