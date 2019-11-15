FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are in serious condition after a crash at a school bus stop Friday morning.

Two students and an adult were hit by a vehicle at a bus stop on Buford Highway near Echols Road, according Forsyth County Schools.

A school spokesperson said it happened when the bus was making a stop at the driveway of a home around 7 a.m. As the bus activated its lights and stop sign, a vehicle went around the right side - over a curb - and hit the three people.

The spokesperson said when the bus driver went to open the door, expecting to see the students, they were not there. They are 1st and 4th graders at Haw Creek Elementary School, according to officials.

The bus had 20 students aboard at the time, and they were taken to school by another bus.

The principal and assistant principal at Haw Creek were headed to Children's Scottish Rite Hospital to see the students, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement said they anticipate charges will be filed.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

'Sick & Twisted': EMS dark humor page exposed