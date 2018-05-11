NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla.—A former Fletcher High School teacher is in serious trouble after two students he was having alleged affairs with told his wife, the Florida Times-Union reports.

The Florida Times-Union says the two students didn’t know each other’s secret about their relationship with Corey French until a friend brought them together and let them know.

The two then confronted his wife and showed her pictures and screenshots from French to prove the relationship, according to the Florida Times-Union.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says during its investigation into the case found that both victims, who were 16 and 17 at the time of the crime, had consensual sexual relations with French while they were students at Fletcher High.

French resigned from the school in May. Court records show he faces two felony charges and pleaded not guilty. He was released from jail after he posting bond.

Reports from the Florida Times-Union contributed to this story.

© 2018 WTSP