Sunrise Easter service returns to Stone Mountain

They've had to cancel two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be back this year at 7 a.m.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this report is from the 2019 event.

The sunrise Easter service at Stone Mountain is returning after it was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, two simultaneous, non-denominational services are planned at the park on April 17, according to a release from the park.

"This years’ service is anticipated to be the biggest ever with special guests Bryant Wright and Crawford Loritts who will be delivering the message at the top of the mountain," a statement read.

Gates open at 3 a.m., and the Summit Skyride opens at 4 a.m. to shuttle guests to the top. Both services begin at 7 a.m., and a sign language interpreter will be present for deaf and hard of hearing guests.

Wright is the Founder and Chairman of Right From The Heart Ministries, an international media ministry, which he began in 1992. He is also the President of the international relief organization, Send Relief. He retired as the founding Senior Pastor of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in 2019.

The other speaker is the President and Founder of Beyond Our Generation. Loritts has been a church planter, served for 27 years on the Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ) staff, and served for 15 years as Sr. Pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell.

This sunrise service tradition dates back 76 years when Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church congregant Lucille A. Lanford suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of Stone Mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise.