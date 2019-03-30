LAKE WALES, Fla. — A brand new bike was very special to Daylin Campbell -- he got it for Christmas while fighting leukemia.

It's the little things in life that can go a long way. Unfortunately, someone stole the bike off the 13-year-old's front porch this past week.

And that didn't sit well with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it wrote on Facebook.

Sheriff Grady Judd, joined with a couple of deputies, made a special delivery to help cheer up Campbell: a new bike donated by someone in the community, plus a helmet and bike lock.

"We're excited for you, we're sorry you lost your bike," said Judd to Campbell. "We'd like to find out who stole it from you."

Hopefully, things are looking up for Campbell. Even better, the sheriff's office said he's now in remission from leukemia.

