A Jacksonville man was arrested Saturday night after Florida Highway Patrol says he fled on foot from a fatal crash on US-301 at Thomas Trail Road.

Shawn Lee Blitchington, 45, was driving his Ford truck southbound on US-301 in the wrong lane with no headlights on, says FHP, when his vehicle collided head-on with a Honda Civic traveling northbound in the same lane at 11 p.m.

Both the Civic's driver, 22-year-old Bailey Christine McKnight, and passenger, 21-year-old Ryan Chase Kennedy, died in the crash.

Family of McKnight tell First Coast News that McKnight was 8 months pregnant when she died.

Blitchington fled on foot before authorities arrived at the scene. He was later found by Nassau County Sheriff's Deputies and placed under arrest by Florida Highway Patrol.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Court records show Blitchington has had previous run-ins with the law in Nassau County, including:

Possession of an open container in May 2015

Driving while license is suspended or revoked in September 2013

Battery and trespassing in April 2013

Open container or consumption of alcohol beverage in March 2013

Driving under the influence and disorderly intoxication in August 2012

Reckless driving and driving while license is suspended or revoked in August 2009.

Driving with an open container in October 2008.

Violation of speed in May 2005

Driving under the influence in May 2005

Driving with an unlawful blood-breath alcohol level in January 2003

Driving under the influence in February 2002

Battery in December 1998

Reckless driving in February 1997

He has also had legal issues in Baker County and Clay County, including:

Driving with an open container and speeding in December 2003

Fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting arrest in May 2004

Trespassing and obstruction of justice by disguise in February 2010

Whether alcohol was involved in the fatal collision remains unknown.

