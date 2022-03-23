Taxi passenger refuses fare, is shot and killed after lunging toward deputy with weapon, GBI says

This is a developing story.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is dead after a shooting incident involving a deputy at a home in Banks County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office said no deputies were injured in the incident and it requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation of what happened.

According to the GBI, a Banks County deputy responded to a call about a man refusing to pay his fare for a taxi on Hebron Court in Commerce.

Once there, the GBI said the deputy attempted to take the man into custody but he grabbed a metal pipe and "advanced towards the deputy, continuing to ignore the deputy's commands."

At that moment, the GBI said the officer fired his gun, hitting the man. They add that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The GBI stated that it will continue to conduct an independent investigation. They added this is the 31st office involved shooting they've been asked to investigate this year.