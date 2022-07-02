Suspicious package found outside Fulton County Courthouse, authorities investigating

Several roads in the area were closed to traffic.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Roads are reopen nearby the Fulton County Courthouse after a "suspicious package" was spotted nearby the building Monday morning.

Tracy Flanagan with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Atlanta Police officers were called to investigate the package near an Underground Atlanta parking deck located at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pryor Street.

At the time, no one was allowed in or out of the Justice Center Complex as a precaution, Flanagan said. There were also several closed roadways around the Fulton County County Courthouse and Fulton County Government Center:

Old Alabama and Pryor Street

Pryor Street and MLK

Wall and Pryor

11Alive crews at the scene said the area is clear now, and roadways are no longer blocked.

The Monday morning road closures caused major backups and traffic delays, according to the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency. Atlanta Police were helping to divert traffic and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

A suspicious package has several streets around the Fulton County County Courthouse and Fulton County Government Center closed.



Avoid the area; major traffic backups.



AFCEMA is monitoring the situation. pic.twitter.com/Sr4evwREkG — Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) February 7, 2022

Just hours prior, authorities were called to investigate a firebomb that was thrown into the southwest Atlanta law office of Fulton County commissioner Marvin Arrington on Fairburn Road Sunday night.