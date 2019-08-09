ST. SIMONS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is advising beach goers on St. Simons and Jekyll Islands not to swim, after a cargo ship overturned near Brunswick early Sunday morning.

The M/V Golden Ray, a commercial freight vessel carrying 4,200 vehicles, capsized around 2 a.m. with 24 crew members aboard, according to DNR.

As of Sunday afternoon DNR says 20 crew members were rescued, and the U.S. Coast Guard was still working to find the four others.

DNR says they're still looking into the environment impact of the overturned ship in the St. Simons Sound.

The department says their Coastal Resources Division will test water samples to make sure the beaches and shellfish harvesting beds are safe. Until that testing can be done, a precautionary swimming advisory has been issued by the Coastal Health District.

DNR says the Georgia Environmental Protection Division is also monitoring the situation.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

