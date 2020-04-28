The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered 9-year-old girl from Meigs County.

According to the TBI, 9-year-old Danica Ashley Smith was last seen Sunday in Meigs County and may be with her non-custodial father.

Danica was last seen wearing a burgundy flowered shirt and black leggings. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The TBI said her father, Daniel Ingle, is 50 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. Ingle is an Illinois resident and may be driving 2002 Ford Explorer with an unknown tag, according to the TBI.

TBI

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Meigs County Sheriff's Office at 423-334-5268.