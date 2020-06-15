WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A teen is recovering after being shot in Warner Robins Sunday night.

According to Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner, it happened in the parking lot area of 809 South Davis Drive.

Chief Wagner says a 19-year-old was shot in the buttocks and is being treated at Houston Healthcare.

The wound "does not appear to be life threatening," according to Chief Wagner.

He says they do not know the identify of the person who shot the teen.

Detective Paul Peck is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about what happened can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.