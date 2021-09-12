12-year-old charged with murder after 11-year-old killed in shooting, Clayton County Police say

Authorities said it happened at the 6000 block of Westbury Road in Riverdale.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was killed in a shooting in Riverdale Thursday evening. A 12-year-old is now facing murder and additional charges in the case, they said.

Authorities said it happened at the 6000 block of Westbury Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Police roped off the area in the neighborhood where the shooting happened as they conducted their investigation.

Friday morning, police said the 12-year-old involved was taken into custody and charged with murder. He is also charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, being in possession of a firearm under the age of 18, and cruelty to children in the first degree.