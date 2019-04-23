A Warner Robins teen went to the hospital after someone shot him outside some local apartments Monday night.

Acting Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 1100 block of Kathleen Bynum Drive. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old who had been hit by gunfire.

They took him to Navicent Health in Macon where he underwent treatment. At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, there was no update on his condition.

Forensic and criminal investigators are working the case. They are trying to identify a suspect and a motive.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.