MACON, Ga. — A couple of years ago, a Georgia compensation study committee concluded that the state’s elected officials needed pay raises.

The committee suggested that salaries for statewide elected officials should jump from $139,000 a year to $175,000. The salaries of representatives and senators should be increased from $17,342 a year to $29,908.

Leaders of the two bodies should get pay bumps, too. The committee recommended the House speaker’s annual salary be increased from $99,000 to $135,000. The lieutenant governor presides over the Senate, so the committee recommended a jump from $91,000 to $135,000 for the lieutenant governor.

Had those recommendations been implemented, those pay hikes would’ve become effective January 1, 2019. That meant members of the 2017-2018 legislature wouldn’t benefit from the pay hikes if the members had voted to approve them.

But the recommendations didn’t reach the lawmakers until the 2018 legislative session was in progress. That was an election year, a period in time that seldom sees elected officials tackle issues that many voters find repulsive.

The compensation study committee’s salary recommendations died from lack of consideration.

Now comes state Sen. Valencia Seay, a Riverdale Democrat who’s held the District 34 seat since 2003. She pre-filed Senate Bill 13 which would provide substantial pay hikes for Georgia’s elected officials.

Under Seay’s proposal, the lieutenant governor’s pay would increase to $135,000 a year, the salary the study committee recommended. Members of the General Assembly would receive $12,566 annual salary hikes, jumping from $17,342 to $29,908.

Other offices would also see pay hikes under the senator’s plan. Georgia Supreme Court justices would get $175,660 a year, Court of Appeals judges, $174,500; Superior Court judges, $126,265; and district attorneys, $120,072.

Seay prefilled her bill on January 9, five days before the General Assembly convened for its 2019 session. So far, it hasn’t moved from the prefilled docket. But since it’s the first year of the 2019-2020 legislative sessions, the lawmakers have this year and next year to consider it.

If approved in any form, it would become effective January 1, 2021, a few days before the 2021-2022 legislative body convenes for its first session.

Naysayers are lining up against it. Some suggest pay cuts would be more appropriate, while others think the amount of the proposed hikes should be reduced. A more vocal few think the paper on which the proposed pay hikes are written should be shoved up some lawmaker private parts.

But if usual precedent prevails and something isn’t approved this year, the legislators aren’t likely to consider the proposal in 2020. They have calendars and know it’s an election year, a time when voters get revenge on legislators who did things their constituents don’t like.

Those things include voting to give themselves pay raises.

RANDALL SAVAGE

Journalist





