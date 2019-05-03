MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — George Emami says the job of a county commissioner requires a lot of overtime hours.

"We're taking time away from our families, friends, and from our own businesses. Tonight, I'm going to miss my daughter's varsity soccer game, because I'll be at the commission meeting, and we'll probably be there until midnight."

He says he signed up for a part time job, but in reality works full time for Monroe County.

"This is one of those very very very few things that benefits us as commissioners."

By a four to one vote, Monroe County Commissioners last month approved $5,000 raises for their board. Right now, they make $10,000 base salary. When the salary bump goes into effect, they will make $15,000.

The chairman will make $15,500.

Commissioner Larry Evans is the only member who voted against it. Since 1987, Evans has served his community as a commissioner.

By phone he told us, "I knew the time involved when I first got started. To me, it's all about the people. That's why I'm in it. It's not about the money to me."

Dan Wallace, who lives in Forsyth, says he tries to sit in the crowd at commission meetings regularly.

"They have a lot on their plate. I'm amazed at how they balance all the priorities they have."

Wallace says he's seen how commissioners work round the clock.

"My commissioner has come out to my house, my road, on a Sunday afternoon. After church, in the winter, to attend to items."

Wallace says the bump in salary is necessary for future commissioners.

"To make it attractive to people, to be our commissioners, because we have so much ahead of us."

That raise won't take effect until January 1 2021 after the board's next election.





