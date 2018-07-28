FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies are searching for the suspected driver in a hit-and-run where a passenger in his vehicle, an expecting mom, lost her unborn child.

On July 21 just after 3 p.m., Forsyth County deputies responded to Canton Highway west of Sawnee Drive for a two-vehicle crash. The wanted driver, Nicolas Alonzo-Ramos, crossed the center line, authorities said, and crashed into an oncoming vehicle head-on. He also goes by Nicolas Perez Alonzo.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said the vehicle he was driving appeared to be an "unregistered type car service."

The sheriff said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is also helping with the search for the suspect.

"Some of the people inside of the car were simply there getting a ride.They were paying for the ride," the sheriff said.

Officials said the driver and two passengers in the at-fault vehicle fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a 26-year-old woman who was pregnant. She was ejected from the car.

"They left an eight month pregnant woman laying on the pavement," Sheriff Freeman said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with visible injuries, officials said. The next day, deputies learned the woman had lost her child due to injuries she sustained in the crash.

"The child was lost as a result of the accident and the result of this person's reckless driving." he said.

"When you leave an eight month pregnant lady because you had an accident, you were at fault and you leave her lying there," the sheriff said, “there is a reason why we're going so far. I'll go anywhere in the United States to find this individual and we'll bring him back to justice here in Forsyth County."

A warrant was obtained for Alonzo-Ramos on the charges of vehicular homicide in the first degree, felony hit and run, reckless driving, no driver's license, and failure to maintain lane.

The driver in the other vehicle was also injured, but is back home.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered in this case for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. If you have information on Alonzo-Ramos’ location, you are asked to call (404)-577-TIPS.

