CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Islamic Center of Middle Georgia was near full on Friday for an interfaith vigil and funeral prayer after last week's mass shooting at two New Zealand Christchurch mosques.

The event meant to memorialize the 50 victims left dead and another 50 wounded after a gunman opened fire on Muslims. The Women's Interfaith Alliance of Central Georgia put on the event that included leaders from Jewish, Islamic, and Christian faiths.

"We stand together here also as a community in Central Georgia against hate intolerance and racism," said Dr. Mohammad Al-Shroof, who acted as the vigil's host.

Each person that took the mic preached the importance of celebrating what makes people similar rather than what makes them different.

"This gathering looks like what the world intends for the world to look like," said Tommy Martin of the United Methodist Church.

Aniqa Shabbir, a founding member of the Women's Interfaith Alliance of Central Georgia, said the support for her community has been overwhelming and appreciated.

"We've been so grateful for all the people to come together and show compassion and mercy and this is the true face of humanity that we feel," Shabbir said.

The vigil began and ended with prayer that had an clear message: hate cannot be tolerated and will not win.