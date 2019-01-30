FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Watch 13WMAZ on Tuesday at 11 p.m. to hear from Shaw himself and see the home surveillance footage from that night.

In May 2016, Lonnie Shaw was shot by a Peach County deputy on his doorstep after police say he drew his weapon first.

But, he says he never pointed his gun at officers.

Since then, Shaw has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony for the incident and is still awaiting trial.

Here's the full timeline of the case:

MAY 31, 2016: Fort Valley man shot in torso by Peach Co. deputies at his home

GBI reports from that morning say a man was shot in the torso by a deputy after drawing his gun at two officers at his home on West Valley Drive.

Shaw's wife says he never drew his weapon.

The GBI conducted interviews and collected evidence, which included home surveillance video of the incident. The deputy that shot Shaw was placed on administrative leave.

JUNE 1, 2016: Peach Co. Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting

Sheriff Terry Deese releases the names of the deputy that shot Shaw, Brandon Williams. The other deputy from the scene is identified as James Perry.

The GBI says there are inconsistencies in the story about what happened and Shaw remains in critical condition.

JUNE 2, 2016: Peach Co. records show conflict between shooting victim, stepson

It's revealed deputies visited Shaw that night because his stepson, Nicholas Coker, went to the hospital with a gunshot wound himself.

At the time, Coker said he was shot at Shaw's house, but it was later determined that Coker shot himself.

Reports show the sheriff's office knew Coker and Shaw well because of multiple incidents they were called to in the past.

SEPTEMBER 26, 2016: No charges against officer in Peach shooting

District Attorney David Cooke says Williams will not be charged in the incident. Instead, Shaw is charged with aggravated assault.

OCTOBER 12, 2016: Man shot by Peach deputy waives court appearance

Shaw was scheduled to appear in Peach County Superior Court, but he waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to his charge.

SEPTEMBER 2018: Shaw is indicted on a second charge by a Peach County grand jury -- possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Shaw's trial was scheduled for that fall on his two charges, but his defense team asked for more time.

SPRING 2019: Shaw's trial is now scheduled for the spring 2019. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Watch 13WMAZ on Tuesday at 11 p.m. to hear from Shaw himself and see the home surveillance footage from that night.