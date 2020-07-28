Toddler shot in the head in Atlanta

Police said the child appears to have shot herself.

ATLANTA — A 3-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound to the head that police said appears to be self-inflicted.

The girl is at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding in what police described as critical condition.

The Atlanta Police Department said the call came in just after 11 a.m. from the 3300 block of W. Manor Lane SW. The girl's mom and her boyfriend were at the scene and cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Investigators are now working to find out what happened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.