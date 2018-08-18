COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a traffic stop on a south metro Atlanta Interstate ended as a significant drug bust that ended in an arrest.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, a Georgia State Patrol Trooper pulled over a truck that had been following too close, and speeding in a construction zone around exit 46 on I-85 north.

After speaking with the driver, Carlos Montelongo-Guzman, the trooper realized the driver may have been wanted in California for a drug-related warrant.

The trooper asked the driver if he could search the vehicle. After he refused, the trooper called for K-9 backup. That's when the K-9 alerted authorities to possible narcotics inside.

After further search, the trooper found nearly 70 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

