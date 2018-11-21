It's hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is just one day away, and that means many travelers are making their way through Central Georgia.

We went by a rest stop on I-75 and found people traveling from as far north as New York all the way down to Florida, all trying to beat the holiday traffic.

Two women spoke to us about their experiences with heading home for the holidays.

"My godmother and I, this is our first road trip ever and we are making it, we are still alive," Realene Ornellas says.

"Ugh, traffic -- lots of traffic coming out of Atlanta, but of course, we were prepared for it because everybody said basically this is going to be the busiest day travel day, so we were prepared for it," Ollie Simpson says.

Officers want you to remember this is the first Thanksgiving under the hands-free law. They say it's one more reason to keep your eyes off your phone and on the road.

